Gerard Pique opens up on rumours of rift between Lionel Messi & Antoine Griezmann

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has responded to the rumours claiming that his two teammates at the club – Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann – aren’t on good terms and share a frosty relationship. Griezmann joined the Catalan giants from Atletico Madrid in the summer window but there have been rumours of a rift with Messi ever since.

Pique has now responded to such reports, claiming that everything is ‘magnified very much’. The Spain international said that the Argentine talisman gets along with his new teammate, along with the likes of Ousmane Dembele. He went on to add that Messi has had good relationships with former club stars like Pedro and David Villa as well.

While in conversation with Spanish broadcaster Cadena SER, Pique made the claims that Messi and Griezmann are on good terms.

“Here, we magnify everything very much,” said the 32-year-old when quizzed about the relationship between the pair.

“Leo and Grizi get along, the same as Leo and [Ousmane] Dembele get along, or Leo with Pedro or [David] Villa. It’s good. With Luis [Suarez and Messi], they are almost like brothers.

“Just because he doesn’t get along [with Griezmann] like he does with Luis doesn’t mean they get along badly.”