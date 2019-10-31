Ex-Argentina international claims Lionel Messi should join Real Madrid like Cristiano Ronaldo to become the best

Former Argentina goalkeeper Hugo Gatti has claimed that Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi should join Real Madrid if he wants to become the best.

Gatti believes that Messi should follow Cristiano Ronaldo’s footsteps and should prove himself while playing for Real Madrid. He even claimed that the 32-year-old is a ‘player of home games’ and he will only be ‘just one more player’ if he doesn’t move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

“It seems as if I am anti-Argentine, but until Messi plays in the big games, he will continue to be a player of home games,” Gatti said on the TV show ‘El Chiringuito de Jugones’ (via Marca).

“He has to have balls to go to Real Madrid and prove everything there like Cristiano [Ronaldo did]. Otherwise he will be just one more [player].

“Cristiano went to the best club in the world. Messi plays at home, on his pitch with everything [that comes with that in terms of home comforts]. Let him play in the Champions League and the World Cup, otherwise he will always be one more.

“When he plays there, he will fight with [Johan] Cruyff, [Diego] Maradona and Pele. Messi plays when they let him play. It’s very easy to play with everything in your favour at home.”