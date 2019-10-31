On Wednesday, Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos equalled Lionel Messi’s record of having scored in the La Liga for 16 consecutive seasons, after successfully converting a penalty during their 5-0 win against CD Leganes.

The 33-year-old has scored at least one La Liga goal in every season since 2004-05, stretching back to his time with his former club Sevilla.

Ramos scored his first two La Liga goals in 2004-05, which was also his only full season with Sevilla. In 2005, he moved to Real Madrid in what was deemed a very controversial transfer at that time. To this date, Sevilla fans have continued to harbour a relationship of hatred towards the defender, although he lifted the 2010 FIFA World Cup and two back-to-back Euro Cups (2008 and 2012) with the Spanish national team.

As of today, the veteran centre-back’s goal-scoring tally reads 62 goals in 468 appearances in the Spanish top-flight league.

As mentioned earlier, he is also only the second player in La Liga history to score in 16 consecutive seasons – the other person to do so being Messi himself.

The Argentine talisman and five-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored 608 goals for Barcelona (excluding friendly matches) over the past 16 years – and he scored his most recent goals en-route the Blaugrana‘s 5-1 win over Real Valladolid on Tuesday.