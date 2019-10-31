Real Madrid were at their brilliant best when they faced Leganes in the league. Los Blancos beat their opponents by five goals to nil, recording their biggest win of the season. Rodrygo, Toni Kroos, Sergio Ramos, and Karim Benzema all scored, before Luka Jovis added the fifth of the night – his first for his new team.

Real Madrid star Luka Jovic finally broke his goal-drought, as he netted in a five-nil win over Leganes. The Serbian hadn’t scored for the Merengues since his big-money move from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer. However, he finally opened his tally with a well-taken header in second-half stoppage time.

Watch the video of Jovic’s first goal in Real Madrid colours against Leganes, courtesy of beIN Sports via Youtube:

The goalscorer was later stopped for a quick interview by the club’s Twitter account, to whom the Serbian revealed that he was very happy.

Luka Jović is absolutely beaming after scoring his first goal in a Real Madrid shirt!

"I'm very happy! Hala Madrid!"

Jovic scored the fifth goal for Real Madrid on a successful night, one which saw Los Blancos move up to second on the table. Rodrygo had opened the scoring for the Spanish giants early in the first half, before Toni Kroos, Sergio Ramos, and Karim Benzema added a goal each.

As a result, Zinedine Zidane’s men are now up to second on the table, one point behind FC Barcelona. They next face Real Betis in the league before welcoming Galatasaray to Santiago Bernabeu for a UEFA Champions League tie.