Agent reveals Real Madrid star Gareth Bale’s future at the club amid China links

Gareth Bale’s Real Madrid tenure has had its ups and downs. The Welshman won four Champions League titles during his time at the club while also winning a domestic championship. However, he has since been linked with a move to China, seemingly falling out with the manager Zinedine Zidane. Nevertheless, his agent has now cleared the air.

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale might not be moving to China after all, as revealed by his agent, Jonathan Barnett. The Welshman is delighted to play for Los Blancos as per his agent, who also refuted rumours linking his client to a move to the Far East.

“Gareth is delighted to play in Madrid,” Barnett told Quatro Deportivo. (via Goal)

“China? Don’t believe everything you hear.”

Meanwhile, Zinedine Zidane also repeated Barnett’s comments, stating that Bale is happy at the Bernabeu. The Frenchman also revealed that the two share a good relationship in training.

“I don’t think he ever talks about leaving. When he’s available he trains and plays. He’s played a number of games,” Zidane said.

“I have to say we have a good relationship. He’s here with us, he trains well and works well when he’s available. He’s not available at the moment because he’s got an injury, that’s all.

“The problem is, there is a lot of talk about lots of different things. The important thing is that he’s ready when he’s 100 per cent.

“He’s a good player, you know what kind of player he is. At the moment he’s not available. You’re all trying to create something that isn’t there in our relationship.”

Real Madrid face Leganes in their next La Liga match and are looking to go second in the table with a win. Los Blancos are currently sixth in the league table with eighteen points, four behind leaders Barcelona.