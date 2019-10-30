Barcelona star accepts he is ‘not happy’ at the club amidst Serie A move rumours

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has revealed that he is not happy at the club but is trying hard to stay with the Catalan giants and contribute as much as possible. Vidal has recently been linked with a move to Serie A after spending only a season at Camp Nou. The 32-year-old has only been handed two league starts this season and the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Arthur and Sergio Busquets have pushed him further down the list.

However, Vidal is ready to fight it out for his spot in the side. The midfielder was even on the scoresheet in Barcelona’s 5-1 win over Real Valladolid. Speaking to Chilean publication El Mercurio (via Sportsmole), he said: “I will work hard to not leave this club and contribute to our seasonal objectives. But I’m not happy.

“Even if I’m trying to get through this situation and earn a place in the starting lineup. I have worked hard my whole career, my moment hasn’t arrived yet, but I’m calm, as I know it will.

“I don’t seem to be able to find an explanation. There are different ways to look at football, these are the decisions a coach must take. I try to help the squad when I’m called upon.”

Inter Milan are supposedly interested in the Chilean midfielder.