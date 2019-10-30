WATCH: Incredible fan footage of Lionel Messi’s career’s 50th free-kick goal

Lionel Messi put in yet another record-breaking performance as Barcelona thrashed Real Valladolid 5-1 to cement their position at top of La Liga table.

Clement Lenglet opened the scoring for the Catalan giants before the visitors equalised at the Camp Nou. Arturo Vidal restored Barcelona’s lead and it was all Messi after as the Argentine talisman scored from a stunning free-kick before adding another in the second half.

Luis Suarez completed the night by getting a goal for himself as Barcelona won 5-1. However, it was Messi’ free-kick which stole the show. The goal was also his 50th from a free-kick, 44 of which have come for the Spanish side.

Moreover, with the two goals against Valladolid, Messi also surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo’s tally of 606 club goals as the two greats of the game remain neck to neck in total goals scored in their respective careers.

Watch the video here.

Lionel Messi makes it an even 5️⃣0️⃣ free kick goals for his career. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/y7hAnjCTh3 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 30, 2019

Lionel Messi has passed Cristiano Ronaldo in total career club goals 💫 pic.twitter.com/UWi9gx1uVY — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 30, 2019