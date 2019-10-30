Pep Guardiola reveals what Barcelona should do when Lionel Messi retires

Pep Guardiola may be hailed as one of the greatest coaches to have ever graced the beautiful game, but he owes a lot of his early success at Barcelona to one man – Lionel Messi.

Guardiola admitted that he was lucky to have the likes of Messi, Andres Iniesta, Xavi and Dani Alves all playing in his Barca dream team when they were in their prime.

“There are great coaches who have won nothing because they didn’t have Messi. I was lucky enough to have him, and Xavi and Iniesta and Dani Alves and Piqué. And what’s more at the perfect age,” he said to Catalunya Radio.

However, Guardiola also noted that his former employers must prepare for contingencies, since even the great Messi cannot play on forever.

“One day Messi will retire and Barça will cope with that. What needs to be prepared is the space for the statue, the way to pay tribute to him like Kubala or Johan, and I’ve no doubt they’ll find it.”

He also spoke about how superstars in a team, even above 30, need to do just as much as any other player in the squad.

“Stars need to run like anyone else, if not the team can’t cope, you need to convince them to run. Sometimes, you say to them ‘I won’t make you run 40 metres like the 20-year-old athlete in the team, but give me a reason not to run.

“If someone doesn’t run, but scores three goals every game I can buy that, but nobody scores three goals a game, only Messi comes close. Right now, you need to ask Messi to make short bursts of effort. He can’t run for the sake of running, no way. If Leo ran like he ran in his first season with me he’d be injured every three months. Managing legends of 30 and above is the hardest thing for a coach.”