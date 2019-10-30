Zinedine Zidane reveals Real Madrid legend could become club manager

Zinedine Zidane knows he is constantly fighting for his job as Real Madrid manager, but also revealed that one of his former teammates might possibly take over the reins at some point.

Zidane and Raul Gonzalez spent some successful years together at the Santiago Bernabeu, and the former believes he has the tools to succeed at a club like Madrid.

“I played alongside him and he was an important player for this great club,” Zidane said at the 25th anniversary of Raul’s debut for the 13-time European champions.

“I’m sure he’ll coach Real Madrid one day.”

Raul currently coaches the Real Madrid Castilla side, but is possibly being groomed for a future position of further authority, should Los Blancos need a former player to come and make the difference.

Zidane appears to have an icy relationship with some players in the team, though he maintains that he gets along fine with Gareth Bale at the club despite their issues.

“We have a good relationship, I’ve not spoken to him [Bale] about leaving and he never talks about it either,” Zidane said.

“He had permission from the club to travel, he is away because he’s injured. He can’t play, and when he is available to play, he does, and he has played many games.”

“He tries hard and trains well, but the mess here is created by a lot of talks, but the player is 100 per cent committed,” he added.