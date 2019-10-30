Lionel Messi overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo goal scoring record in 119 less matches

Lionel Messi was on fire against Valladolid as he banged in two goals for Barcelona, and in doing so, surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo in a club goal scoring record.

Messi has now scored 608 goals in the colours of Barcelona, while Ronaldo remains on 606, which means the Argentine now takes over in the all time club career goals tally with 119 games lesser than his Portuguese rival.

‘Another great record for Leo’ – Valverde after Messi scores in Barca’s 2-1 win over Slavia Prague

There was plenty of class on show from the mercurial Messi against Valladolid, as he also managed to score his fiftieth free-kick in a truly sublime career for both club and country.

The little maestro also notched up his 100th goal in Barcelona colours under current manager Ernesto Valverde, who had nothing but admiration for his talisman after the game.

Even his teammates hailed his importance to the side after his milestone moment.

“It makes a difference with Leo giving all his quality. When he’s like this, the team feels it,” Arturo Vidal said to Movistar Plus.

“We see him every day, but he surprises us every day. Leo is from another planet.

“We are happy, we won and the team felt good. I have no words to talk about Leo. You have to take advantage of it and make the most of him.”