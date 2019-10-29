Much to everyone’s surprise, Granada have emerged leaders in the La Liga table at the end of ten matchdays, and they are currently one point ahead of Lionel Messi’s Barcelona who have played a game less so far.

This is very surprising, considering the fact that only three teams – Barcelona themselves, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid – have dominated the league for a long, long time.

In fact, no other team has won the La Liga, since Valencia achieved the feat in the 2003-04 season. Every year since 2001-02, either of these teams have also either won it or finished as runners-up, and the streak is yet to be beaten.

Readers will now understand why Granada’s current league standing is a BIG surprise.

In fact, Granada’s 2-0 win over Barcelona earlier in September looks to have sparked a mini-phenomenon and their brilliant form has continued since then.

Furthermore, they are also a newly-promoted side who had been playing in the second division until last season, and GiveMeSport has now unearthed another shocking fact about them.

Granada’s entire annual wage bill of €35.6million (due to league regulations, they cannot spend more) would not be enough to pay Lionel Messi, who earns €40million per annum at Barcelona, all on his own.

We have one word to describe this – staggering.

El Grana last occupied a place at the top of the Spanish top-flight league way back in 1973-74 – Barcelona went on to win the trophy in the end.

It remains to be seen whether 1973-74 will repeat this time, or whether Granada will actually accomplish the incredible and pull off a Leicester City, who shocked everyone by winning the Premier League in 2015-16.