Real Madrid star gives verdict on replacing Cristiano Ronaldo after slow start to new season

In a recent interview, Real Madrid’s new signing Eden Hazard admitted that replacing Cristiano Ronaldo has been tough, since joining the club earlier this summer.

The Belgium international joined Los Blancos from Chelsea in July, for a reported transfer fee of €100million. Despite being regarded as one of the best footballers in the world right now, the 28-year-old is yet to rise up to expectations in the famous white jersey.

Furthermore, he also took up the number 7 for his Real Madrid shirt – the number was previously used by Cristiano Ronaldo, before he left the Santiago Bernabeu to join Serie A giants Juventus, in July 2018.

“Taking this shirt after Cristiano [Ronaldo] isn’t easy, he’s historic,” Hazard told Real Madrid TV, before going on to talk about how they will not let their inconsistent start to the season affect their title-winning chances in the La Liga and the Champions League.

“We’re going to give our all to win everything, we have to lift a trophy,” he said.

“I know the Champions League is important. I’m here to win it, it’s important for everyone and myself included.”

“I’m at the best club in the world and I hope to give my best,” Hazard concluded.

The ex-Chelsea star has made seven appearances for his new club so far this season – 4 in the La Liga and 3 in the Champions League.

He has also scored a goal and provided two assists so far.

Quotes via Marca.