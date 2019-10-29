Real Madrid academy edges out Barcelona as Europe’s largest talent exporter in top 5 leagues

Real Madrid lead the list of clubs with highest number of academy products plying their trade in the top five leagues in Europe.

The rankings, released by CIES Football Observatory, show that Los Blancos have as many as 39 academy products playing in the top 5 European league currently and they lead arch-rivals Barcelona, who are second on the list with 34 of their products playing in the top leagues.

The rankings consider all the players who played at least three full seasons for the club between 16 to 21 years of age. As a result of which, Madrid centre-back Rafael Varane has been included in the list of players as well. The Frenchman joined the La Liga giants as an 18-year-old and completed three seasons before turning 21.

Ligue 1 side Lyon (30) follow the two Spanish sides in the list while Premier League giants Manchester United (28) and Valencia (34) complete the top 5. Here are the top 10 clubs with most number of players playing in Europe’s Top 5 leagues.

Exclusive @CIES_Football 2019 rankings of most productive training clubs now available! @realmadrid heads the table for big-5 league players ahead of @FCBarcelona & @OL 👏 Top 6⃣0⃣ ➡️ https://t.co/mK1MSwKWt9 pic.twitter.com/GQ7t9kku8K — CIES Football Obs (@CIES_Football) October 21, 2019