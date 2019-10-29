Cristiano Ronaldo reveals how rivalry with Lionel Messi spurred him on to be a better player

The rivalry between Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has been one for the ages. It was at its peak when Ronaldo was at Real Madrid and the duo were going up against each other at least twice a season.

In a recent interview with France Football, the Portuguese has revealed how playing in Spain allowed the both of them to be better and more efficient. He went on to add that he felt Mess’s presence more in Madrid than during his time at Manchester United.

“Being in front of each other in Spain allowed us to be better, more efficient … At Real, I felt more his presence than Manchester, so a little more pressure. From a certain point of view, it was a healthy rivalry,” he said.

“First, talent. Without that, you can not do much. After, talent without work is useless. Nothing falls from the sky. I would never have gotten where I am without my work force.

“My goal is to stay young as I get older. So competitive. Give me a player who performs as much as I do at the same age, in a team like Juventus,” he added.