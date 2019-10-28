The latest word around the rumour mill is that Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati is no longer a part of Ernesto Valverde’s plans at the club, and he might want to sell him during the summer transfer window.

It is Don Balon that reports that Valverde wants to offload Fati, as he prefers Ousmane Dembele in attack more than the Spanish youngster. The Spanish news agency further adds that the former Valencia and Athletic Bilbao boss is hence keen to offload him, amidst interest from several top-tier European clubs.

Earlier last month, Lionel Messi himself had openly expressed admiration for the Barcelona starlet.

“I like him and I’ll try to help him,” he said.

“He is a fantastic player and has what it takes to succeed. But if I look through my eyes, I would like him to have a gradual participation, as happened to me when I started. It must be remembered that he is only 16 years old.”

“I was helped a lot by Ronaldinho and Rijkaard. In fact, the whole team did it in their own way. Rijkaard left me out of some games and I was angry, but that’s something that I can understand now that I’m older, and I am grateful to him,” he signed off.

From Messi’s own words, it is quite obvious that he sees Fati as a potential successor to himself.

But with Valverde reportedly planning Barcelona’s future without the 16-year-old, it remains to be seen whether the five-time Ballon d’Or winner can convince his boss not to do so.