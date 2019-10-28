Real Madrid loanee celebrates win by eating donuts thrown by fans from stands

On Sunday, Real Madrid loanee Sergio Reguilon celebrated his most recent win with La Liga side Sevilla, by eating donuts thrown at him by fans present in the stadium.

Reguilon has been an instant hit with Sevilla fans since joining the club this summer, on a loan move from Real Madrid. And on Sunday, some fans decided to take their lobe for him to the next level, which is why they probably decided to throw him a treat after their 2-0 win over Getafe, according to reports from Marca.

The 22-year-old seems to have appreciated the offer, as he was spotted munching on the donuts. The photo was later shared by Sevilla’s Twitter account as well:

Speaking about the game, ex-Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla ran out winners against a strong Getafe side, thanks to goals from Javier Hernandez and Lucas Ocampos. Hernandez, also a former Real Madrid player, scored in the 69th minute while Ocampos scored just nine minutes later.

With the win, Sevilla are now at fifth place in the La Liga table, with 19 points from 10 matches (6 wins, 1 draw, 3 defeats). At the top of the table is Granada, who have 20 points from 10 matches (6 wins, 2 draws, 2 defeats).

Barcelona is at second place (19 points from 9 matches) while Real Madrid is at sixth place (18 points from 9 matches).