Real Madrid have looked at South America recently when signing potential stars of the future. One such talent was spotted by the club a few years earlier but the medical team asked them to stay away from him. The club completed a deal, nevertheless, with the player now a key part of Zinedine Zidane’s plans.

According to a report by Marca, Real Madrid ignored the advice of their medical team, who asked them not to sign Federico Valverde. The medical team had their reservations regarding the Uruguayan midfielder’s physical conditions and stated the same in a report to the club.

“He can’t sign, he’s almost malnourished, his body won’t be able to cope,” the medical report stated, as per Marca.

The youngster was first spotted by Real Madrid while playing in an under-17 tournament in South America. The club’s international department head, Juni Calafat, promptly sent in his recommendation to the sporting department, who themselves were keen on signing him.

Despite the medical team’s fears over Valverde’s physical condition, Los Blancos did eventually complete a move for him in 2016 before sending him straight to the ‘B’ team. One season with the reserve side was followed by a loan outing at Deportivo la Coruna, as Valverde continued his development.

The 21-year-old was finally included in the first-team plans by Julen Lopetegui ahead of the 2018/19 season – a position he has retained despite the change in managers.