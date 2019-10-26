Real Madrid superstar fined €1m for tax irregularities, will appeal against Spanish treasury’s decision

Real Madrid superstar and captain Sergio Ramos has been slapped with a €1 million fine by Spanish treasury for tax irregularities.

According to reports in El Mundo (via Marca), Ramos was handed the fine for issues related to image rights. The report goes on to claim that the defender has paid half of the fine (€500,000) already.

However, he has released a statement claiming he is innocent and revealed that he will appeal against the Spanish tax authorities’ ruling. He claimed that it was because of change in laws that he was handed the fine and it is ‘not a criminal penalty’.

“I’m aware of all of my obligations to the Spanish Tax Agency,” the Real Madrid captain said in a statement released on Twitter.

“The Tax Agency notified me of a different settlement amount for me in the 2012-14 period after changing the criteria that they themselves had told me in previous years, a settlement which I have fully paid. It is an administrative fine, not a criminal penalty.

“Given my disagreement with the change of criteria from the Tax Agency and, I reiterate, given my payment has been made, I have exercised my right to appeal the agency’s decision.”