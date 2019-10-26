Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate reveals if Barcelona star asked him for La Liga move

Ajax and Argentina left-back Nicolas Tagliafico has revealed that he asked Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi to come to Ajax.

Tagliafico, who has been linked with a Barcelona move recently, was rumoured to be Messi’s choice to replace Jordi Alba for the long-term at the club. However, when quizzed if his Argentina teammate has ever asked him to move to Spain, Tagliafico revealed that it’s actually the opposite.

He asked the 32-year-old to move to Ajax and went on to add that he will ask him to bring Luis Suarez with him as well.

“Has Messi asked me to come to Barca? No, I said: Come to Ajax! Lionel has an important voice within Barcelona because he is such a good player. But it doesn’t work that the club buys the ones that it wants. Perhaps he will be asked his opinion about certain players.

“In November I see Lionel with the national team again and then I will ask him to come and play for Ajax with Luis Suarez. He may not know Amsterdam yet, but I can tell him all the good stories about it.

“I feel at home here, I can walk my dog in the middle of the night and feel safe, I couldn’t do that in Argentina,” Tagliafico said as reported by De Telegraaf.