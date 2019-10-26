Reports: Real Madrid star tells club not to make his medical report public

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has asked the club to not make his medical report public, like they do with all of their other players.

The Welshman picked up an injury during Wales’ UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers encounter vs Croatia which finished 1-1. Bale was on the scoresheet in that match as well, however, he hasn’t been able to feature for Los Blancos since and they haven’t released a medical report as well.

According to journalist Edu Aguirre on Spanish TV football programme El Chiringuito (via AS), Bale has requested the club to not make his report public and they have duly obliged. Usually, the club releases medical reports of its players.

The report doesn’t highlight a reason behind the winger’s request to keep his medical report a secret. It adds that Bale has supposedly picked up a muscle injury and is expected to be back to full fitness by 2nd November when Real Betis visit the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 30-year-old has made six La Liga appearances so far this season and has two goals and as many assists from those matches.