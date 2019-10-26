Lionel Messi reveals if he would change anything in his career for FIFA World Cup trophy

Barcelona and Argentina legend Lionel Messi has revealed if he would swap a trophy he has won in his career for a FIFA World Cup.

Messi has won every trophy one can at club level from league titles to UEFA Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup. However, he has failed to win any trophy on the international level despite reaching World Cup final once and Copa America final on two occasions.

In a recent interview, the Barcelona talisman revealed that he would have loved to be a world champion by now. However, the 32-year-old was quick to add that he wouldn’t exchange anything he has won in his career so far with the FIFA World Cup.

“I would’ve loved to be a world champion,” Messi told TyC Sports (via MARCA).

“But I don’t think I would change anything else in my career to be one. This is what I was given, what God gave me. It is what it is. I couldn’t dream of everything that I experienced after. It was far bigger than anything I could’ve imagined.”

Messi has won four Champions League and as many as 10 La Liga titles in his career and looks set to add many more titles to that list in the coming years.