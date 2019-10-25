Reports: Real Madrid stars taking major steps to prevent Jose Mourinho’s return

Looks like talks of Jose Mourinho joining Real Madrid have already started influencing the club – as the players are apparently working “extra hard” now, to prevent current manager Zinedine Zidane’s sacking and Mourinho’s re-appointment.

It is AS that reports that as many as seven Real Madrid stars – Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Karim Benzema, Raphael Varane, Luka Modric, Nacho Fernandez and Casemiro – who have all played under Mourinho when he managed the team between 2010 and 2013, do not want a change in management right now, especially when the club is going through some seemingly turbulent times.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Zidane was allegedly set for the sack if his side lost to Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

However, Los Blancos escaped with a 1-0 win against the Turkish side, and the Frenchman also managed to keep hold of his job, at least for the time being.

Meanwhile, Mourinho himself recently claimed that his time as Real Madrid’s boss was the best experience of his career so far. Given the fact that he has managed the likes of Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Manchester United as well, it is not bad a claim at all.

The 56-year-old won the 2011-12 La Liga title, Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana before he returned to Chelsea on a second spell with the London side. Previously, he had also won the Champions League twice (once each with Porto and Inter) and a couple of league titles (Premier League with Chelsea and Serie A with Inter) as well.