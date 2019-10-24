Ballon d’Or winner wants Neymar over Antoine Griezmann in Barcelona attack

Barcelona may be trying to replicate their golden “MSN” trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar Jr this season with Antoine Griezmann in place of the Brazilian, but one man isn’t convinced this is the right choice.

Rivaldo won the Ballon d’Or back in 1999 during his glory years with Barcelona and the Brazil national team, and believes that Barcelona will be a more potent attacking machine with Neymar back in the team instead of Griezmann.

“Barca’s new attacking trio, of Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann (MSG), is giving some good signs and showing it can work in the future, but I don’t believe it will reach Messi, Suarez, Neymar (MSN) level,” he said to Betfair.

‘Messi still not at his best’ – Valverde

“Neymar is a distinctive player who creates a lot of assists, scores many goals and takes control of the game when needed thanks to his personality.

“That’s something Griezmann doesn’t have yet, and even though he has scored goals already, he hasn’t fully adapted to his new team’s style of play.

“It could be a while before we see him playing at the same level as we saw for many years at Atletico Madrid.

“He is not yet irreplaceable in the team and keeps being subbed before the end of matches.

“That doesn’t happen to Messi or Suarez.

“Even when they are not playing well, they stay on the pitch thanks to their status and ability to make the difference at any time.”