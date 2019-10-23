Antoine Griezmann wrapped up his Atletico Madrid stint by moving to Barcelona in the summer of 2019. The Frenchman signed for the Blaugrana in a deal worth just over £100 Million, sparking a war between the two clubs. However, Barcelona have now reached a settlement with the Rojiblancos involving cash and players.

According to El Mundo, via The Sun, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have reached an off-the-court agreement following a feud over the Antoine Griezmann deal. The Rojiblancos accused the Blaugrana of tapping up the player and waiting knowingly till his release clause value dropped down to secure a cheaper deal.

The dispute between the two clubs regarding the extra £62 Million in payment has now been settled, with Barcelona agreeing to pay Atletico Madrid just £13 Million. Furthermore, they have managed to secure a ‘first refusal’ on several of their rivals’ players. Saul Niguez, Jose Maria Gimenez, and several youth stars are said to be a part of this deal, which means that Atletico would have to offer Barcelona the first pick, should they decide to sell any of them.

Griezmann has gotten off to a solid start at Camp Nou, meanwhile, bagging four goals so far. The Frenchman has formed an impressive front three with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, with all three bagging a goal against Eibar in their latest La Liga outing.