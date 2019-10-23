La Liga |

Reports: Barcelona reach ‘cash and players’ agreement with Atletico Madrid over Antoine Griezmann deal

Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann wrapped up his Atletico Madrid stint by moving to Barcelona in the summer of 2019. The Frenchman signed for the Blaugrana in a deal worth just over £100 Million, sparking a war between the two clubs. However, Barcelona have now reached a settlement with the Rojiblancos involving cash and players. 

According to El Mundo, via The Sun, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have reached an off-the-court agreement following a feud over the Antoine Griezmann deal. The Rojiblancos accused the Blaugrana of tapping up the player and waiting knowingly till his release clause value dropped down to secure a cheaper deal.

The dispute between the two clubs regarding the extra £62 Million in payment has now been settled, with Barcelona agreeing to pay Atletico Madrid just £13 Million. Furthermore, they have managed to secure a ‘first refusal’ on several of their rivals’ players. Saul Niguez, Jose Maria Gimenez, and several youth stars are said to be a part of this deal, which means that Atletico would have to offer Barcelona the first pick, should they decide to sell any of them.

Griezmann has gotten off to a solid start at Camp Nou, meanwhile, bagging four goals so far. The Frenchman has formed an impressive front three with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, with all three bagging a goal against Eibar in their latest La Liga outing.

