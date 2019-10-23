Reports: Why Real Madrid will not appoint Jose Mourinho as manager if Zinedine Zidane is sacked

Real Madrid have had a mixed start to their 2019/20 season and while they are second in both La Liga table and their UEFA Champions League group, rumours of a possible sacking of manager Zinedine Zidane refuse to go away.

After Madrid succumbed to a 1-0 loss against Mallorca on Saturday, there were calls from multiple fans to sack the Frenchman. Over the past month or so, Los Blancos have been linked with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur’s Mauricio Pochettino and former Madrid boss Jose Mourinho.

Reports from Spain have claimed that president Florentino Perez believes that the Portuguese is one manager who can turn around the fortunes of the club. And with Pochettino still trying to fix Spurs, Mourinho is one name who will be ready to take up the Madrid job mid-season.

However, according to reports in Don Balon, Madrid will not appoint the former Manchester United manager at the helm of affairs again. The reason behind this is believed to be the fact that Mourinho did not leave Madrid on good terms and captain Sergio Ramos doesn’t want to play under him again.

Moreover, their new signing and star player, Eden Hazard has played under Mourinho at Chelsea and believes that he will not help the dressing room atmosphere.