Reports: Barcelona, Real Madrid all set to agree on new El Clasico date as La Liga opposes previous plan

It has been understood that the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF)’s Competition Committee are yet to finalise a date for the Barcelona-Real Madrid El Clasico, and both teams have been asked to fix a new date soon.

Earlier, it was decided that the El Clasico, which was originally scheduled to be held on October 26th, would be postponed to December 18th in the light of recent Catalan protests in and around Barcelona.

However, Marca reports that La Liga does not want the game to be held on December 18, due to two major reasons: it is a Wednesday, and the first round of the Copa del Rey 2019-20 have already been scheduled for that day.

La Liga has also apparently asked both teams to play the game two weeks earlier, on December 4th – which is also a Wednesday.

Scheduling games on weekdays would cause a dip in profits from broadcasting rights and ticket sales, but La Liga are willing to take the risk on December 4 as they do not have to fix their attention elsewhere, at least.

That would have been a difficult task to achieve on December 18, due to the Copa del Rey first-round matches as mentioned earlier.

Marca further adds that both Barcelona and Real Madrid will arrive at a final decision regarding the new El Clasico date, soon.