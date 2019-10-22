Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has revealed his thoughts on the chances of Jose Mourinho replacing Zinedine Zidane as their boss, and what it could mean for the club in the future.

The veteran centre-back admitted that Mourinho, who previously managed the club between 2010 and 2013, is still the “measuring stick” for managers around the world.

However, he also added that Zidane still deserved a chance to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu, and was full of praise for the Frenchman.

“In football, [Jose Mourinho] is the measuring stick for certain players or coaches,” Ramos said, in a press conference on Monday, ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group A match between Galatasaray and Real Madrid.

“It would be very easy to say that Zidane will be here until the end of the season,” he further added.

“That would put an end to the speculation. The talk of coaches who could come to Real Madrid is already very old.”

“Everyone knows that we will give everything for this shirt under Zidane.”

“Whatever happens we will show we are a united team, and have trust in the training methods,” Ramos explained.

“Zidane isn’t frightened of anything, he knows the club and how it works day-to-day. Everything depends on the results.”

“He deserves respect for everything he has done for Real Madrid,” the former World Cup winner concluded.

Quotes via Express.