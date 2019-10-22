Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane responds to Jose Mourinho rumours as pressure mounts on the Frenchman

Real Madrid succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Mallorca on Saturday in La Liga, which allowed arch-rivals Barcelona to overtake them on the league table. Moreover, rumours of Jose Mourinho’s possible return started making the rounds again.

With Real Madrid set to face Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League, current manager Zinedine Zidane was quizzed whether he is bothered by the Mourinho rumours. The Frenchman accepted that the rumours bother him but added that he will continue giving his best and do what’s best for the club.

“I don’t know about those rumours, I want to stay here forever. You’ll have to ask someone else,” said Zidane in the pre-match conference ahead of the UCL encounter vs the Turkish giants.

“You will always have pressure, we know the situation. What I say won’t change anything and the reports won’t change anything either. We know what’s at stake tomorrow and I’ll be optimistic..

“In football, people forget what you’ve done in the past. The important thing is the present…I’m not going to say it doesn’t bother me what is being said about other coaches, because it does.

“But what I have to do as a coach is to give everything, get the players to do the same, to give everything – and that’s all I can do. It’s a great game to play in, a great stadium, Champions League…we know what the situation is and we’re going to try and win.”