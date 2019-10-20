Reports: Sergio Ramos issues final warning to four Real Madrid stars after defeat against Real Mallorca

As many as four Real Madrid stars have received stern “final” warnings from captain Sergio Ramos and manager Zinedine Zidane, post their embarrassing 1-0 defeat against Real Mallorca in the La Liga.

It is Don Balon that reports that Ramos is highly disappointed with the likes of Marcelo, Alvaro Odriozola, Isco and Vinicius Jr, after they failed to even salvage a tie against their relatively-weaker opponents, at the Iberostar Stadium in Spain on Saturday.

Earlier during the game, it was Lago Junior who scored Mallorca’s goal, in the seventh minute. Real Madrid finished the game with 13 shots, out of which four were on target – however, they still could not beat Manolo Reina, Mallorca’s goalkeeper.

Speaking after the game, Real Madrid’s manager Zidane reflected on the loss.

“The problem is that we have to show every three days that we’re good,” he said

“That’s the difficulty, we don’t do it.”

“I won’t say that I’m worried because I don’t like the word, but if we want to win something this season, we need consistency.”

“The injuries aren’t an excuse,” Zidane further added. “There are players who aren’t injured, we have more good payers too.”

“When it comes to their turn, they have to show that they’re at the level to be here,” he then concluded.