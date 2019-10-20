Marcelo reveals what went wrong for Real Madrid during defeat against Real Mallorca

On Saturday, Real Madrid suffered an embarrassing 1-0 defeat against Real Mallorca in the La Liga. After the game, Marcelo revealed what went wrong for Real Madrid in the game.

“We should’ve won. We conceded early on and that made the rest of the game difficult. We didn’t start well but we tried to draw level,” he said.

“We tried everything to shoot at goal and to get men in the box, but it just didn’t happen.”

“don’t think nerves crept in. When you lose it’s always a problem. They scored early and we didn’t know whether we were in good shape or not because of it. Coming from behind is never easy and they shut up shop and defended well after that. We have to try not to concede so early.”

“We’re always concerned about it, about winning matches. We have to focus on many things but there is a long way to go. We don’t like losing. We have to improve in many areas and move forward. The defeat won’t affect us too much and we have to take the positives.”

Up next, Real Madrid will face Turkish giants Galatasaray in the group stage of the Champions League, on Wednesday.

