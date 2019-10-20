Antoine Griezmann opens up on relationship with Lionel Messi & Luis Suarez

Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann has opened up on his on-field relationship with teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

All the three of Barcelona’s top forwards in Griezmann, Messi and Suarez were on the scoresheet respectively as the Catalan giants defeated Eibar 3-0 to climb up to the top of La Liga table. The Frenchman, who joined Barca in the summer transfer window for € 120 million, has made eight appearances for them in the league so far and has four goals and three assists from them.

Speaking after the Eibar win, Griezmann said that there will always be good and bad days and they just need to understand each other better.

“There will be good days and bad days,” he said in a pitchside interview after the match as reported by Marca.

“I’ve just arrived and I need to get used to this. We need to understand each other even better, but that will come with minutes and matches.

“The three points were important because it can be difficult after an international break. But we had a good game and now we can think about the Champions League.

“We knew that [Eibar] pressed high, so I’d said to Lenglet to put the ball into space near me if he saw me near the full-back, and that’s what happened. We created a lot of chances with good passes,” he added.