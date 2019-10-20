Reports: Florentino Perez gives manager Zinedine Zidane ultimatum after Mallorca defeat

Real Madrid suffered their first loss of La Liga 2019/20 season as they went down 1-0 to RCD Mallorca on Saturday night. The defeat has again increased the pressure on manager Zinedine Zidane and Florentino Perez has given him an ultimatum.

After an indifferent start to the season which saw them suffer a humiliating 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League, Zidane was under immense pressure to turn Madrid’s fortunes around. He did succeed in getting things back on track, albeit for a short time.

Moreover, their first La Liga loss of the season saw them squander the top spot to Barcelona, who seem to be getting into the groove themselves. And to maintain pressure on their arch-rivals, the Real Madrid president has instructed Zidane to make sure that this defeat was only a small roadblock.

According to Diario Gol, Perez has given the Frenchman time till the El Clasico in December to turn Madrid’s season around. The report adds that defeats in the upcoming Champions League match against Galatasaray and La Liga encounters can result in Zidane’s sacking as well.

Perez has lined up former manager Jose Mourinho as Zidane’s potential replacement, if the Diario Gol report is to believed.