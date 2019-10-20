La Liga |

Twitter trolls Real Madrid as 1-0 defeat to Mallorca sees Barcelona overtake them on La Liga table

Real Madrid succumbed to a shock 1-0 defeat to Mallorca in La Liga to slide down to the second spot in the league table.

Lago Junior scored the only goal of the encounter in the 7th minute and Los Blancos failed to hit back as they fell to their first defeat of 2019/20 league season. Their defeat also saw Barcelona take them over and take up the top spot on La Liga table.

Here’s how Twitter trolled the La Liga giants after their shock 1-0 defeat!

 

