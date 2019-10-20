Twitter trolls Real Madrid as 1-0 defeat to Mallorca sees Barcelona overtake them on La Liga table

Real Madrid succumbed to a shock 1-0 defeat to Mallorca in La Liga to slide down to the second spot in the league table.

Lago Junior scored the only goal of the encounter in the 7th minute and Los Blancos failed to hit back as they fell to their first defeat of 2019/20 league season. Their defeat also saw Barcelona take them over and take up the top spot on La Liga table.

Here’s how Twitter trolled the La Liga giants after their shock 1-0 defeat!

Barca won 3-0 💪🏻

Real Madrid lost 1-0 😂

Atletico Madrid Draw 😌 And Barca is on top of the table 🔝 pic.twitter.com/9ku6KY8XSI — Lèo (@That_LeoGuy) October 19, 2019

Thibaut Courtois at Real Madrid: 84 goals in 60 games 😳 pic.twitter.com/L4fSPuYRmM — GIBET | Gillionaire (@mygibet) October 19, 2019

Barcelona fans, we’re back to our rightful position. kindly tag a Real Madrid fan to annoy him 😂 pic.twitter.com/bnIhF8AJ3p — ❤💙Rock™ (@staconzy16) October 19, 2019

Real Madrid should petition to delay El Clasico until 2020 😏 — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) October 19, 2019

Real Madrid board looking at zidane after spending €500m in summer transfer and losing to Mallorca be like.👀🤣🤣.#MALRMA pic.twitter.com/cPKEoj8mwg — Jæ Sqvqge (@iam_UmarJQfQr) October 19, 2019

wow it turns out Ronaldo actually did carry real madrid all these years pic.twitter.com/vZljGDv2Sq — Daniyal (@FBDani442) October 19, 2019

This is how Zidane will leave Real Madrid after been sacked. #RealMadridMallorca pic.twitter.com/bnf2rajo5G — Ọládélé Dàda (@realoladele) October 19, 2019

Zinedine Zidane trying to stabilize Real Madrid since his return. pic.twitter.com/gYFuEJbNGL — CHIDUBEM NJOKU (@ChidubemNJ) October 19, 2019

Messi literally took a break to give Real Madrid a chance of competing in the league and they already blew the lead in October. 😭 — MP (@elsaetarubia) October 19, 2019

Zidane since returning to Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/8y1YUQByjA — M.M.S (@Sharyfff) October 19, 2019