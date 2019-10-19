WATCH: Lionel Messi’s unselfish assist for Luis Suarez helps Barcelona complete terrific win against Eibar

On Saturday, Lionel Messi produced yet another match-winning display as they defeated Eibar 3-0 in the La Liga. Goals from Messi himself, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann helped the Catalans win, and thereby climb to the top of the table.

Although he did score a goal earlier in the game, Messi’s assist for Barcelona’s third goal scored by Luis Suarez is what gets us talking today.

Watch the videos of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s assist, and his Uruguayan teammate’s goal, right below:

Wow! MESSI still gives 1 on 1 assist in 2019

Incredibly unselfish my GOAT 🐐 pic.twitter.com/oUf7f3uIaP — IU Wakili👑 🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@IU_Wakili) October 19, 2019

Just Lionel Messi things. It should be noted that he could have scored that goal all on his own, but he chose to let his friend get his name on the scoresheet because obviously, the team is more important.

Earlier this season, the 32-year-old’s campaign got off to a slow start due to recurring bouts of injury.

But he’s starting to get back to full fitness, as indicated by Saturday’s game.

A couple of weeks ago, he scored against Seville to open his goalscoring account for the season. His finish against Eibar means that he now has two goals so far in his 2019-19 campaign.

Last week, the Argentine legend also bagged the European Golden Shoe for the 2018-19 season.