Why Eden Hazard was dropped from Real Madrid’s matchday squad against Real Mallorca

It has been understood that Real Madrid star Eden Hazard was dropped from his team’s matchday squad to face Real Mallorca on Saturday, so that he can attend the birth of his fourth child.

Marca reports that Hazard’s wife Natacha Van Honacker gave birth to the pair’s fourth child on Saturday, October 19.

Earlier, the 28-year-old had admitted that he has not been able to see the criticism on him, despite fans slamming him for his poor start to the season with Los Blancos.

“No, I have not lived through difficult weeks at Madrid. I know we talk a lot about Real everywhere, that’s why I’m here, but I still do not understand Spanish well. I don’t see the criticism,” he said.

Meanwhile, at Real Madrid, the Belgian has been replaced by Frenchman Mariano Diaz, who will hence make his first appearance in a matchday squad this season against Mallorca.

Meanwhile, Hazard joins Dani Carvajal, Gareth Bale, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Lucas Vazquez, Nacho and Marco Asensio as the notable absentees for the game, which will be held at the Son Moix.

Real Madrid’s complete is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Alphonse Areola and Diego Altube

Defenders: Eder Militao, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Alvaro Odriozola and Ferland Mendy

Midfielders: Casemiro, Federico Valverde, James Rodriguez and Isco

Forwards: Karim Benzema, Luka Jovic, Brahim Diaz, Mariano, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes.