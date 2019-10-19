WATCH: Lionel Messi scores off an unselfish Antoine Griezmann assist for Barcelona against Eibar

Much has been made Antoine Griezmann’s move to Barcelona. Reports previously claimed that the Frenchman is not liked by Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. However, those reports may ease now after Griezmann unselfishly provided the Argentine to score his second goal of the season against Eibar.

Lionel Messi scored his second goal for Barcelona since returning from injury when Barcelona met Eibar. The forward was left with the simplest of finishes after a quick passing sequence between Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann, with the latter laying the ball on a plate for him to score.

Watch the goal here:

Barcelona have stabilized after suffering from a disastrous start to their campaign. The Blaugrana were left without Messi for a long time after he sustained an injury, and lost their opening match of the season.

However, Messi’s return has lifted the team, who are now on their way to a fifth straight win in all competitions.

Lionel Messi himself has now scored two in back-to-back matches. The Barcelona forward scored against Sevilla in a four-nil rout before the international break and now adds another to his list thanks to a little help from Griezmann.

The Spanish giants next face Slavia Praha in the UEFA Champions League.