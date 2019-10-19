Real Madrid loanee says he wants to play against Manchester United’s Paul Pogba

Real Madrid’s new signing Takefusa Kubo has revealed that he would like to play against Manchester United’s Paul Pogba one day.

The 18-year-old Japan international, who is currently on loan at Real Mallorca, opened up on a host of topics in his recent interview with Marca.

During the interview, he was asked to name the one footballer that he would like to meet – someone who he has not met yet.

“I would like to play against [Paul] Pogba and talk to him. I’ve never seen him play live,” Kubo replied.

Upon asked who his favourite footballing idol was, the young attacker revealed that it had to be the Barcelona legend, Lionel Messi.

“It has always been [Lionel] Messi,” he said, before adding:

“I don’t know how old he is now, but it’s amazing that he keeps scoring so many goals.”

Kubo also talked about why he chose Real Madrid, despite interest from the likes of Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain.

“I really liked Real Madrid in a sporting sense, the plan they had for me for the next few years, and what they thought about me for the future.”

“Real Madrid were clear that they wanted to sign me. They showed me the plan they had for my career and I really liked it; that convinced me,” he concluded.