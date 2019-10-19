Real Madrid new signing reveals why he chose them over Barcelona, PSG

Real Madrid’s new signing Takefusa Kubo has already attracted a lot of attention from fans all over Spain, post his season-long loan move to Real Mallorca. Ahead of the La Liga match against his parent club, Kubo opened up on why he joined them, despite interest from Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

“When the signing became official, I was at the Copa America in Brazil with my national team [Japan],” he said, in a recent interview with Marca.

“I really liked Real Madrid in a sporting sense, the plan they had for me for the next few years, and what they thought about me for the future.”

“Real Madrid were clear that they wanted to sign me.”

“They showed me the plan they had for my career and I really liked it; that convinced me,” he explained further, before concluding.

“I have noticed that the expectations have grown around me since signing for them. For example, on Instagram, I got a lot of followers after the news of my signing emerged.”

Real Mallorca will lock horns against Los Blancos in the La Liga on Saturday.

Kubo, who has scored one goal in six league appearances for Mallorca so far this season, is likely to be named a part of the starting XI for his team, against his parent club.