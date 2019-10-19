Lionel Messi reveals he rejected Barcelona’s lucrative contract offer

Lionel Messi has spent his entire senior career at Barcelona. The Argentine frontman was snapped up the Blaugrana when he was a youngster and since then, he has remained in Spain. However, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner recently revealed that he rejected the club’s offer to stay even longer.

Lionel Messi revealed in an interview that he rejected Barcelona’s offer of a lifetime contract. The Argentina captain said that he didn’t want to be bound to the club for life via a contract, although he has no problems at staying there for the foreseeable future.

“It is true that Barcelona proposed me a contract for life, but what I said was that I do not want a contract that binds me like that,” Messi said in a recent interview with the Argentine radio station, Metro 95.1.

“I want to be fine to continue playing and to continue fighting for goals here. Being here I can be for life, but not with a contract. Here I would stay a lifetime.”

Messi also reiterated his previous statements that he came close to leaving Barcelona during his tax row with the Spanish government but no offers came.

“At that time, with the mess of the treasury, I wanted to leave, not for wanting to leave Barca but wanting to leave Spain.

“I felt that I was being very mistreated and I didn’t want to stay here. I never had an official offer because everyone knew my idea to stay here.”

Lionel Messi has missed much of the start of the season due to an injury. However, he is returning to full fitness and is expected to feature in Barcelona’s next league match against Eibar.