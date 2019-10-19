Lionel Messi reveals some Barcelona members don’t want Neymar to return

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has revealed that a few of the Catalan club’s members were not in favour of Neymar’ return to the club from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Neymar transfer saga was one of the most intense of the summer transfer window. Initially, Barcelona were the only side interested in his signature but Real Madrid president Florentino Perez made things interesting by jumping into the race.

However, it was only Barcelona who were heavily invested in bringing the Brazilian back to Spain by the time the transfer deadline day came around. But PSG managed to hold on to their star player for at least another season.

Messi, who had previously revealed that he wanted to reunite with Neymar, said that there are some people at the club who don’t want the 27-year-old to return to the club.

“We talk often and we have a group chat with Luis Suarez. The issue of his return is complicated. Firstly, because it was difficult to see him leave, secondly because of how he left,” Messi told Argentine radio station Metro 95.1.

“There are people from the club and members who do not want him to return. If it is for sporting reasons, Neymar is one of the best in the world, but I understand the other factors.”