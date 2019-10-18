La Liga |

Samuel Umtiti and Junior Firpo fit to return for Barcelona at Eibar

Barcelona have confirmed defensive duo Samuel Umtiti and Junior Firpo have been cleared to feature against Eibar on Saturday.

Centre-back Umtiti is yet to feature this season and has been out for the past six weeks with a foot injury.

Meanwhile, versatile left-back Junior last featured in the 2-0 win over Getafe on September 28, scoring his first Barca goal, before a hamstring complaint.

Both players were named in Thursday’s travelling squad and then took part in Friday’s training session ahead of the early kick-off on Saturday.

The LaLiga champions, who are second in the table after three straight wins, confirmed the duo had been cleared to play.

