OFFICIAL: El Clasico new date announced, Barcelona to take on Real Madrid later this year

According to an official announcement released by Real Madrid, the “El Clasico” La Liga clash between them and Barcelona, originally supposed to be held at the Camp Nou on 26th October 2019, has been postponed to 18th December 2019.

“After the resolution of the Competition Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation to postpone the game that was to be played between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF on Saturday October 26, and which also establishes that the clubs agree on a new date for the celebration of the same, Real Madrid announces that the date proposed by both clubs is that of December 18,” read the club’s official statement.

In case you did not know, the postponement of the much-awaited El Clasico fixture happened in the light of recent protests held all over Barcelona, after nine Catalan separatist leaders were jailed on Monday.

The protestors had reportedly planned to use the upcoming game to their advantage and bring global attention on to their cause – however, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) was concerned about the aftermath of such a situation, which is why they opted to postpone the match.

There was also a suggestion that the fixture could be moved to the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid instead of holding it at the Camp Nou – but both clubs rejected that plan.