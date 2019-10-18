OFFICIAL: El Clasico postponed, Barcelona and Real Madrid set to agree on new date soon

It has been announced that the La Liga clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid – scheduled for October 26 to be held at the Camp Nou – has been postponed following political unrest in Catalunya. Both teams are all set to agree on a new date for the game, in the days to come.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced the news on Friday (October 18), and further added that the rearranged date will be confirmed by Monday, October 21.

“FC Barcelona and Real Madrid must agree on the new match date,” read RFEF’s statement.

“Gathered on an extraordinary day yesterday the RFEF Competition Committee, has resolved in relation to the National League Championship game between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid set for next October 26, after analysing the allegations of the parties:

— The regulation prevents the alteration of the order of dispute of the parties established in the calendar.

— The Committee lets the affected clubs reach an agreement to find the classic dispute date. FC Barcelona and Real Madrid will set the date and time in the next hours, with Monday, October 21 at 10:00 a.m. as a limit.

— In case of not reaching an agreement, the Competition Committee will be the body responsible for determining the date of the meeting.”

The situation within the city of Barcelona is a bit tense at the moment, with almost 100 people – including nine Catalan political leaders – reported to have been arrested since Monday.

The El Prat airport in Barcelona was temporarily closed on Tuesday due to the rising tensions. Nearly 200 officers are also said to have been injured as a result of escalating violence.

