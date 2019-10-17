Lionel Messi takes sly dig at Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic after collecting sixth Golden Shoe

Lionel Messi claimed another award as he continued his march towards the Ballon d’Or. The Barcelona star was named the winner of the 2018/19 Golden Shoe recently to add to his The Best FIFA Award. He then seems to have taken a dig at his rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi seemed to take a sly dig at rival Cristiano Ronaldo and former teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic recently. The Barcelona star claimed that instead of boasting about his own achievements, he likes to have other people talk about them.

“I’d rather people talk about me. I know what I am, what I did and what I can give, but I keep it to myself. People can have their say. I don’t like to talk about myself, I like to talk about the collective,” Messi said. (via Marca)

The Argentine forward also answered questions regarding a potential positional change in the future, with him playing in the midfield.

“I don’t know, it depends on how it goes. Now I usually drop myself deeper [on the pitch] to receive and be in contact with the ball and the midfield. I don’t know what will happen in the future.”

Lionel Messi recently collected his sixth Golden Shoe and became the only person in history to do so. He also broke another record by claiming the same award for three years in a row.