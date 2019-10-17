Reports: Possible date for postponed Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico revealed

La Liga and Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) are not in favour of Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico to be played on 26th October after both the clubs rejected their proposal of a shift in venue to Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to face off on the 26th of this month at the Camp Nou. However, following protests in Barcelona after the arrest of nine Catalan separatist leaders, La Liga wanted the match to be shifted to the Bernabeu but both the sides rejected the offer.

📺 [GOL🥈] | The stance FC Barcelona and Real Madrid for El Clásico on 26 October at the Camp Nou 🔶 Madrid is against changing the venue to the Bernabeu but will accept postponing the game 🔷 Barça wants the match to be played at the Camp Nou, they don’t value another option pic.twitter.com/0ruADIJjov — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) October 16, 2019

Even the Spanish government is in favour of the fixture being postponed and if reports from Marca are to be believed, a possible date for the rescheduled El Clasico would be Wednesday, 18th December. The report adds that even though La Liga don’t prefer the date, it is suitable for everyone involved.

“It seems to us that, with the way things are going, we consider, along with LaLiga and the RFEF, that, for security reasons, it’s not reasonable to play this match as it is scheduled,” Marca’s sources close to the Superior Minister of Sport told them.

A decision is expected to be taken after a meeting on Monday, 21st October.