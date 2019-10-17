Reports: La Liga wants upcoming El Clasico to be shifted to Santiago Bernabeu from Camp Nou

La Liga has requested the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) that the upcoming Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico encounter is shifted to the Santiago Bernabeu due to fears of civil unrest.

The La Liga giants are set to face off on 26th October at the Camp Nou, but after recent protests in Barcelona following the arrest of nine separatist Catalan leaders, La Liga wants the fixture to be played at the Bernabeu, BBC reports.

REFF is set to consult both the clubs on the matter and while Madrid might not have any issue with the shift in venue, Barcelona are expected to stay firm in their stance. As per reports from BBC, even more protests are expected on the day of El Clasico.

If the shift in venue does take place, the second El Clasico of the season, scheduled for 1st March will be played at the Camp Nou. The report claims that both the clubs are yet to give any official response.

Following the sentencing of nine Catalan separatist leaders, Barcelona released a statement saying: “Prison is not the solution.”

They added: “Now more than ever, the club asks all political leaders to lead a process of dialogue and negotiation to resolve this conflict, which should also allow for the release of convicted civic and political leaders.

“FC Barcelona also expresses all its support and solidarity to the families of those who are deprived of their freedom.”