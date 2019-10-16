Lionel Messi breaks two records as he collects 2018/19 European Golden Shoe

Lionel Messi is winning big in the award season this time around, after a rare absence last year. The Barcelona star has already won The Best FIFA Player of the Year award and followed it up by winning the 2018/19 European Golden Shoe. He broke two records while collecting the latter as well!

Lionel Messi is the firm favourite to win the 2019 Ballon d’Or after a stunning 2018/19 season. The Argentine star put behind a miserable fifth-place finish in the 2018 rankings and went on to have one of his best individual seasons last year. He capped it by winning The Best FIFA Player of the Year 2019 and the European Golden Shoe 2019.

Furthermore, the Barcelona star broke two records on his way to winning the Golden Shoe. Firstly, the Argentine forward became the first person in the history of the award to win it six times. His closest rival for the record is Cristiano Ronaldo, who has won the same four times.

Moreover, Lionel Messi also became the first person to win the award in three consecutive years. He lifted his fourth Golden Shoe back in 2016/17 and won the same prize in 2017/18 and 2018/19. Cristiano Ronaldo, Thierry Henry, and Ally McCoist have all won the individual gong twice in a row.

Messi’s recent award wins puts him in the driving seat for a record sixth Ballon d’Or award. He is expected to be challenged for the same by Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk, who was named UEFA’s Player of the Year for the 2018/19 season.