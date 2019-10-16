Eden Hazard reveals hilarious method he uses to escape Real Madrid criticism

Eden Hazard has gotten off to a slow start in Spain and has just one goal to his name so far. The former Chelsea star has come under a lot of criticism from experts and fans and has now revealed the hilarious method he uses to deal with it.

Eden Hazard has revealed that he deals with criticism at Real Madrid by not dealing with it at all! The former Chelsea man doesn’t know how to speak Spanish and thus is able to evade all his critics have to say.

“I still don’t speak Spanish, so I don’t pay attention to criticism,” said Hazard. (via The Sun)

“I know that a lot of people talk about Real Madrid everywhere and that’s why I’m here. I have not had any difficult weeks in Madrid so far.”

Eden Hazard came under some early criticism at Real Madrid after a short dry spell. However, the Belgium star broke his duck against Granada, as he scored a stunning solo goal. Hazard collected the ball close to the opposition box before dragging defenders with him and scoring with a delightful chip over the onrushing goalkeeper.

The Belgian will next face RCD Mallorca with Real Madrid in the league, before taking on Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League. He will then face Barcelona in this season’s first El Clasico.