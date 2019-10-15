Reports: Ernesto Valverde ready to bench Antoine Griezmann in El Clasico in favour of Barcelona starlet

Antoine Griezmann has had a mixed start to his Barcelona career and despite scoring three goals in seven league appearances so far, he has failed to cement a spot in the starting XI.

The Frenchman arrived for a fee of around €120 million in the summer transfer window and with the likes of Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele missing the initial phase of the season due to respective injuries, he seemed to have found a place in manager Ernesto Valverde’s plans.

However, with all the three Barcelona stars returning to fitness, Griezmann was relegated to the bench for the Catalan giants’ 4-0 win over Sevilla.

Though Dembele was handed a red card in the encounter which will see him miss the next two La Liga matches, if reports from Don Balon are to be believed, there are chances that Valverde will keep the former Atletico Madrid star on the bench for their next La Liga encounter against Eibar as well.

The report claims that youngster Ansu Fati will start the match and the manager might not even hesitate to bench the Frenchman for El Clasico, which is set to be played on the 26th of October at the Camp Nou.