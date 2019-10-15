Reports: Barcelona star set for massive pay hike following record-breaking start to the season

It has been understood that Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati is all set to be rewarded for his stunning start to the 2019-20 season with a new contract at the club, along with a massive hike in player wages.

Mundo Deportivo reports via Football Espana, that Barcelona are keen to ward off any interest in the 16-year-old from other clubs, and it is being claimed that his release clause could rise to €100million. In addition, the Blaugrana are also keen to raise his wages, in a bid to make him stay.

Fati currently earns €300,000/year, which would have risen to €600,000/year by the fifth year of his previous contract. As per the latest reports, a new contract will see him permanently promoted to the first team, after which his wages will go up to €1million/year, increasing to €1.5 million per year by the fifth year of his contract.

The Spanish star has produced more than a few jaw-dropping performances so far this season, scoring at Osasuna in August to become Barcelona’s youngest ever goalscorer. Furthermore, he scored another goal and also recorded an assist in his first start for the club against Valencia.

Earlier in the season, he also became the club’s youngest player in 78 years to feature in the La Liga, when he entered the pitch as a substitute during the clash against Real Betis.